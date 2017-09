LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare returned to the ice on Friday night after serving a one-game suspension, starting on the fourth line. RW Colin McDonald, who replaced Bellemare in Game 4, moved up to the third line.

C Scott Laughton did not travel with the team to Washington after being released from the hospital on Thursday in the aftermath of a scary hit in Game 3. The Flyers announced that they would have an update on Laughton’s condition in the next couple of days.