Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare returned to the ice on Friday night after serving a one-game suspension, starting on the fourth line. RW Colin McDonald, who replaced Bellemare in Game 4, moved up to the third line.

C Scott Laughton did not travel with the team to Washington after being released from the hospital on Thursday in the aftermath of a scary hit in Game 3. The Flyers announced that they would have an update on Laughton’s condition in the next couple of days.

G Michal Neuvirth continued his excellent work between the pipes, setting a career playoff-high with 44 saves in blanking the high-powered Capitals on Friday. Neuvirth has allowed just one goal and has made 75 saves on 76 shots in his two starts in this series. Neuvirth, who played with the Capitals for parts of the 2008-14 seasons, said he didn’t feel like he had an extra advantage. “I know them and they know me, so I think it’s equal,” he said.