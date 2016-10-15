Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere suffered a skate to the face and a cut of about four inches in the first period on Friday night. Gostisbehere was falling to the ice when Kings LW Kyle Clifford was skating past. Clifford's skate nicked Gostisbehere on the right side of his face, but the Flyers defenseman said he was fine after the game. "I got really lucky, actually," Gostisbehere said. "It didn't get me too bad. No stitches, it's just a scrape. I got to go get it looked at, but I was just thankful it wasn't worse."

C Sean Couturier scored twice and the Flyers upended the Kings 4-2 in their home opener on Friday night. "They were pretty pumped up and came out hard and we faced the storm, but after that we started taking over," Couturier said. "We got a nice four-goal lead and after that we just closed the game out."