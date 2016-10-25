FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 26, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 10 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Radko Gudas sat for the final game of his six-game suspension Monday night in Montreal.

Michael Raffl remained sidelined with an upper body injury Monday night in Montreal.

G Steve Mason stopped 30 shots for the Flyers in a 3-1 loss at Montreal on Monday. "I thought Mase played really well, but I also thought our team played very well," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "I thought our team played a really solid road game, and that always starts with your goaltender."

RW Dale Weise sat out against his former team Monday night in Montreal as he served the second of a three-game suspension for a hit last week on Anaheim D Korbinian Holzer.

