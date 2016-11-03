FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 3:51 AM / 10 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Michael Raffl (upper body), LW Scott Laughton (left knee), D Michael Del Zotto (left knee) and C Boyd Gordon sat out with injuries.

LW Roman Lyubimov and C Chris VandeVelde each scored his first goal of the season for the Flyers in a 4-3 overtime win against Detroit on Wednesday. Lyubimov scored on his 11th NHL shot.

C Brayden Schenn had two assists Wednesday in the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.

C Chris VandeVelde and LW Roman Lyubimov each scored his first goal of the season for the Flyers in a 4-3 overtime win against Detroit on Wednesday.

LW Scott Laughton (left knee), D Michael Del Zotto (left knee), LW Michael Raffl (upper body) and C Boyd Gordon sat out with injuries.

RW Jakub Voracek ended an exhausting shift by hustling down the ice and depositing C Claude Giroux's pass behind Red Wings G Petr Mrazek to give the Flyers the win 1:41 into overtime.

D Mark Streit had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings.

D Michael Del Zotto (left knee), LW Scott Laughton (left knee), LW Michael Raffl (upper body) and C Boyd Gordon sat out with injuries.

C Boyd Gordon (upper body), LW Michael Raffl (upper body), LW Scott Laughton (left knee) and D Michael Del Zotto (left knee) sat out with injuries.

G Michal Neuvirth stopped 22 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings on Wednesday. He improved to 3-1-0.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
