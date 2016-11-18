FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 19, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 9 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Shayne Gostisbehere, who finished second in NHL Rookie of the Year voting last season, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career. "You can't make too much out of it," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not a small thing to have Shayne out of our lineup, yet I think it's a good thing for him, in his growth, in his development, and in a few things that we're asking him to concentrate on."

D Radko Gudas recorded two assists Thursday as the Flyers beat the Jets 5-2.

D Andrew MacDonald, who missed the previous six games with a lower body injury, took D Shayne Gostisbehere's spot in the lineup Thursday. He had an assist in the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Jets.

G Steve Mason, one day after blaming himself for costing the Flyers a point in a shootout loss to Ottawa, helped earn his team two points Thursday night in a 5-2 win over the Jets. Mason turned aside 30 of 32 shots vs. Winnipeg. "I'm not getting too far ahead of myself," said Mason, who improved to 4-5-3. "I'm just taking it day-by-day and trying to play quality hockey here for a consistent stretch."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.