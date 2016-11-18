Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere, who finished second in NHL Rookie of the Year voting last season, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career. "You can't make too much out of it," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not a small thing to have Shayne out of our lineup, yet I think it's a good thing for him, in his growth, in his development, and in a few things that we're asking him to concentrate on."

D Radko Gudas recorded two assists Thursday as the Flyers beat the Jets 5-2.

D Andrew MacDonald, who missed the previous six games with a lower body injury, took D Shayne Gostisbehere's spot in the lineup Thursday. He had an assist in the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Jets.

G Steve Mason, one day after blaming himself for costing the Flyers a point in a shootout loss to Ottawa, helped earn his team two points Thursday night in a 5-2 win over the Jets. Mason turned aside 30 of 32 shots vs. Winnipeg. "I'm not getting too far ahead of myself," said Mason, who improved to 4-5-3. "I'm just taking it day-by-day and trying to play quality hockey here for a consistent stretch."