Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Shayne Gostisbehere, who had been benched for a game, returned to action at Florida and finished with an even rating in 16:10 of ice time Tuesday. Gostisbehere, who is from South Florida, had several family members in the stands.

G Anthony Stolarz, a 6-6, 220-pounder, is on the roster and waiting to make his NHL debut. Once the 22-year-old Stolarz gets in, he will be the first goalie from New Jersey to play in the NHL.

C Brayden Schenn registered two assists Tuesday in the Panthers' 3-1 win at Florida.

LW Chris VandeVelde, who was out briefly while being tested for a possible concussion, returned to action Tuesday. He finished with an even rating in 13:06 of ice time at Florida.

C Sean Couturier exited with a leg injury in the second period Tuesday. The Flyers had no update on his condition, but it didn't look good.

G Steve Mason made 38 saves in a 3-1 win at Florida on Tuesday. "Florida had some really good chances, but 'Mase' played unbelievable," Flyers RW Dale Weise said. "He made some game-changing saves. He was the best player on the ice."

LW Wayne Simmonds recorded a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Panthers' 3-1 win at Florida. He has 10 goals this season but was dropped from the first line to the second before this game.

RW Dale Weise went his first 15 games this season without a goal. He was scoreless in the final 16 games of last season, too. In fact, the last time he scored was two teams ago, with the Canadiens on Feb. 19 against the Flyers.

C Boyd Gordon (back spasms) was out for the Flyers on Tuesday.