9 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 25, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 9 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Ivan Provorov scored his first career goal and finished with two points Wednesday in the Flyers' 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay. "The goal felt great, it was a long time coming," Provorov said.

C Sean Couturier will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. He was hurt Tuesday when he collided with Florida's Vincent Trocheck.

LW Scott Laughton was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL with C Sean Couturier going on injured reserve. Laughton finished with an even rating in 8:31 of ice time Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

G Steve Mason, starting on consecutive nights for the first time this season, stopped 25 shots in a 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

