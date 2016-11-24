Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Ivan Provorov scored his first career goal and finished with two points Wednesday in the Flyers' 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay. "The goal felt great, it was a long time coming," Provorov said.

C Sean Couturier will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. He was hurt Tuesday when he collided with Florida's Vincent Trocheck.

LW Scott Laughton was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL with C Sean Couturier going on injured reserve. Laughton finished with an even rating in 8:31 of ice time Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

G Steve Mason, starting on consecutive nights for the first time this season, stopped 25 shots in a 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.