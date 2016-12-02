Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Brandon Manning skated in the morning but remains sidelined day-to-day with concussion symptoms.

C Scott Laughton was scratched for the third game in a row Thursday at Ottawa.

G Steve Mason made 19 saves to earn the seventh win of the season as the Flyers beat the Senators 3-2 Thursday. "I think we're still striving for consistency," Mason said. "The last home game wasn't a great home game. We found ourselves lucky to get the two points there. Tonight we came back with an effort that wins you hockey games."

RW Jakub Voracek recorded two assists, including one on the overtime winner, as the Flyers beat the Senators 3-2 Thursday.

D Nick Schultz was scratched for the 10th game in a row Thursday at Ottawa.

C Claude Giroux is enjoying a good week. On Wednesday, the Flyers captain got engaged to his longtime girlfriend. On Thursday, he scored two goals, including the overtime winner, to lead the Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Senators in Ottawa.