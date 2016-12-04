Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Radko Gudas was a healthy scratch for the first time this season Saturday.

D Ivan Provorov recorded the first two-goal game of his NHL career and made one of the best defensive stops of the game in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Chicago. "He is a guy that continues to work at his game and continues to build," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said about the seventh pick of the 2015 NHL draft. "He didn't do a whole lot different tonight than he has really over the last 10 games. It was nice to see a couple of those pucks go in for him."

D Brandon Manning returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous two games with a concussion.