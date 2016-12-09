Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Radko Gudas returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with the flu. He recorded an assist and finished a plus-3 in 18:45 of ice time Thursday against the Oilers.

LW Michael Raffl finished off a furious comeback by scoring the game-winning goal with 1:29 remaining to give Philadelphia a wild 6-5 victory over Edmonton on Thursday.

G Steve Mason stopped 28 shots to earn his sixth straight win, a 6-5 decision over the Oilers on Thursday.

RW Jakub Voracek finished with a goal and three assists Thursday in the Flyers' 6-5 win over the Oilers.

D Mark Streit had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Flyers' 6-5 win over the Oilers.

C Claude Giroux recorded two goals and an assist Thursday in the Flyers' 6-5 win over the Oilers.