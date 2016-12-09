FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 10, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 8 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Radko Gudas returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with the flu. He recorded an assist and finished a plus-3 in 18:45 of ice time Thursday against the Oilers.

LW Michael Raffl finished off a furious comeback by scoring the game-winning goal with 1:29 remaining to give Philadelphia a wild 6-5 victory over Edmonton on Thursday.

G Steve Mason stopped 28 shots to earn his sixth straight win, a 6-5 decision over the Oilers on Thursday.

RW Jakub Voracek finished with a goal and three assists Thursday in the Flyers' 6-5 win over the Oilers.

D Mark Streit had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Flyers' 6-5 win over the Oilers.

C Claude Giroux recorded two goals and an assist Thursday in the Flyers' 6-5 win over the Oilers.

