FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
World
Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers near South Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 12, 2016 / 1:50 AM / 8 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Brayden Schenn recorded his second career hat trick and dropped his gloves for one of his teammates in leading Philadelphia to a 4-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday for its eighth straight victory. "He sticks up for his teammate with a great fight and scores a hat trick," forward Wayne Simmonds said. "He's a great skater with good hands and a good shot, and when he puts everything together it's nice to watch." Schenn became the fourth player in Flyers' history to score three power-play goals in the same game, joining Tim Kerr (twice), Brian Propp and Scott Hartnell. His only other hat trick came Feb. 29 in a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. "It's obviously nice scoring goals and stuff like that," Schenn said. "But when it comes in a winning effort, coming from behind again, you know it's nice and we'll hopefully keep the streak going."

G Steve Mason made 21 saves in Philadelphia's 4-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday for his seventh straight victory.

D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.