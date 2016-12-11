Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

C Brayden Schenn recorded his second career hat trick and dropped his gloves for one of his teammates in leading Philadelphia to a 4-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday for its eighth straight victory. "He sticks up for his teammate with a great fight and scores a hat trick," forward Wayne Simmonds said. "He's a great skater with good hands and a good shot, and when he puts everything together it's nice to watch." Schenn became the fourth player in Flyers' history to score three power-play goals in the same game, joining Tim Kerr (twice), Brian Propp and Scott Hartnell. His only other hat trick came Feb. 29 in a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. "It's obviously nice scoring goals and stuff like that," Schenn said. "But when it comes in a winning effort, coming from behind again, you know it's nice and we'll hopefully keep the streak going."

G Steve Mason made 21 saves in Philadelphia's 4-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday for his seventh straight victory.

D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Saturday.