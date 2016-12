D Andrew MacDonald scored his first goal since Oct. 27, snapping a 17-game drought, but the Flyers fell 2-1 to the Predators in a shootout Monday.

G Steve Mason stopped 30 of 31 shots, plus two in the shootout, during a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Monday. "I think there's no excuse," said Mason, who became just the fourth Flyers goalie to play in his 200th game, joining Bernie Parent, Ron Hextall and Doug Favell. "We've got to find ways to come back and have energy and win a hockey game."