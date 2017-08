LW Michael Raffl was lost to a lower-body injury during the Thursday game at New Jersey. He is expected to miss one to two weeks of action.

G Anthony Stolarz, who replaced Steve Mason after the first period Thursday, stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced in a 4-0 loss to New Jersey.

G Steve Mason was replaced after the first period Thursday. He gave up two goals on six shots in a 4-0 loss to New Jersey.