Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Rookie C Travis Konecny scored his second goal in the past 23 games in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay. Konecny took a pass from Voracek on a 2-on-1 breakaway and one-timed the shot so quickly that no one but the Wells Fargo Center horn operator saw it go in the net, as the puck hit the camera and bounced right back out. It took video review to confirm the laser snipe from Konecny, his sixth goal of the season.

RW Jakub Voracek, playing with a pair of linemates for the first time in months, set up the first two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay. "We looked at a lot of things over the last couple days and changing the rhythm sometimes makes a difference," coach Dave Hakstol said after his club snapped a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) and earned its first regulation win since Dec. 14. "We had contributions up and down the lineup. That a real good job by this group of players."

G Michal Neuvirth made his first start since Nov. 12 and recorded 24 saves in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay. Neuvirth returned to the active roster prior to Wednesday's game but served as Steve Mason's backup. He missed 23 games with a knee injury.