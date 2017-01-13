Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

D Radko Gudas was a healthy scratch Thursday in favor of D Nick Schultz, who had been a healthy scratch the previous two games.

C Sean Couturier logged a goal and an assist Thursday in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks.

G Steve Mason (four goals on 24 shots) was replaced after two periods Thursday, and the Flyers went on to beat the Canucks 5-4 in a shootout.

C Claude Giroux celebrated his 29th birthday by scoring the only goal in the shootout, leading Philadelphia to a 5-4 win over Vancouver. Giroux beat Canucks G Ryan Miller through the pads on his shootout attempt. He also had an assist.

G Michal Neuvirth, who entered the game in the third period in relief of starter Steve Mason (four goals on 24 shots), stopped all 14 shots he faced. He then kept the Canucks scoreless in a three-round shootout to improve to 6-2-0.