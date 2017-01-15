FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 15, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 7 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Mark Streit, out since Nov. 14 because of a shoulder injury, returned to the lineup after missing 13 games. He recorded an assist Saturday in the Flyers' 6-3 loss at Boston.

C Claude Giroux notched two assists Saturday in the Flyers' 6-3 loss at Boston.

G Michal Neuvirth turned aside 33 of the 38 shots in the Flyers' 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was called in to relieve Steve Mason in a win over Vancouver on Thursday. It marks the first back-to-back games for Neuvirth since his return from a knee injury sustained in mid-November.

