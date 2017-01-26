Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

G Steve Mason made 34 saves, including a handful of brilliant stops, in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers in New York. Mason entered the game with an .899 save percentage and left with his first shutout of the season. Mason's best save on Nash was the stop on his 2-on-1 attempt that required Mason to slide to his left midway through the first period. That told everyone he was in the zone one game after making 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Islanders on Monday. "It is a big save to make," Mason said. "That's something that gives you confidence. Coming into MSG, this isn't an easy building to come into and come away with two points. To preserve a 0-0 tie there was a big save. I think something that team responded to as well."