D Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch Tuesday. He hasn't scored in the last 27 games and is a team-worst minus-19.

RW Matt Read scored the winning goal 3:32 into the third period of Thursday's 3-1 victory over Montreal. Read's first game-winning goal of the season came off a line rush after crisp passes from Nick Cousins and Sean Couturier. Read buried the shot high over Carey Price's blocker. "I just put my head down and swung as hard as I could and it was in the back of the net," Read said of his first goal in 27 games. "It's obviously good to score another goal. It's been a long time, but if I can help my linemates and my team win a game, that's the important thing right now."

G Michal Neuvirth turned away 15 shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Montreal. Neuvirth improved to 8-4-0 this season in winning for the second time in his last three games. Neuvirth's biggest save came seven minutes into the third period when he stopped a point-blank shot by Montreal left wing Paul Byron. "Timely save," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "There were three or four pretty good ones but none more timely than that one."