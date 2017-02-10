D Shayne Gostisbehere replaced Nick Schultz and was paired with Mark Streit. He assisted on F Wayne Simmonds' goal. It was the Flyers' first goal in 134 minutes, 56 seconds and it was set up by Gostisbehere, who was playing his first game after being a healthy scratch for three consecutive games. In those three games without Gostisbehere, the Flyers' power play went 1 of 9.

G Steve Mason (29 saves), playing in his first game since a 5-1 loss to Carolina on Jan. 31, fell to 16-17-6. He has lost 10 of his last 12 decisions.

F Wayne Simmonds scored the only goal for the Flyers, who have been outscored 20-3 in their last six losses.