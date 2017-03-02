FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 3, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 6 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. Bellemare, 31, in his third NHL season, has three goals and three assists while playing in all 62 games this season. A fourth-line center, Bellemare has 16 goals and as many assists in 217 games -- all with Philadelphia.

C Valtteri Filppula was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Mark Streit on Wednesday. Philadelphia also picked up a pair of draft picks in the deal -- a fourth-round selection and a conditional seven-rounder in 2017. The 32-year-old Filppula recorded seven goals and 34 points in 59 games this season. A two-time 20-goal scorer, Filppula has amassed 152 goals and 422 points in 775 regular-season games with the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay.

G Michal Neuvirth signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. Neuvirth, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, inked a deal worth $5 million while Bellemare's contract was for $2.8 million. The 28-year-old Neuvirth has served as the backup to Steve Mason for much of the season, posting a 10-9-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. He posted superior numbers -- 18-8-1, .227 GAA, .908 -- with Philadelphia last season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.