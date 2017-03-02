Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. Bellemare, 31, in his third NHL season, has three goals and three assists while playing in all 62 games this season. A fourth-line center, Bellemare has 16 goals and as many assists in 217 games -- all with Philadelphia.

C Valtteri Filppula was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Mark Streit on Wednesday. Philadelphia also picked up a pair of draft picks in the deal -- a fourth-round selection and a conditional seven-rounder in 2017. The 32-year-old Filppula recorded seven goals and 34 points in 59 games this season. A two-time 20-goal scorer, Filppula has amassed 152 goals and 422 points in 775 regular-season games with the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay.

G Michal Neuvirth signed a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. Neuvirth, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, inked a deal worth $5 million while Bellemare's contract was for $2.8 million. The 28-year-old Neuvirth has served as the backup to Steve Mason for much of the season, posting a 10-9-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .887 save percentage. He posted superior numbers -- 18-8-1, .227 GAA, .908 -- with Philadelphia last season.