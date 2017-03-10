D Shayne Gostisbehere scored a third-period goal for the Flyers. Gostisbehere scored his sixth goal of the season from the right circle at 17:32 to cut the lead to 3-2.

RW Wayne Simmonds gave the Flyers the lead with a power-play goal in the first period. Simmonds scored his 28th of the season on a power play at 6:09 of the first period.

G Michal Neuvirth, a surprise starter against Toronto, stopped 29 shots. Neuvirth was making the start after backing up the previous four games. "I felt a little rusty but after I made a couple of saves, I settled down and started feeling good," he said.