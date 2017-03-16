Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

LW Jordan Weal (lower-body injury) was scratched Wednesday in favor of RW Dale Weise.

C Sean Couturier recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Flyers' 4-0 win over the Penguins.

G Steve Mason stopped 23 shots to record his third shutout of the season as the Flyers beat the Penguins 4-0 Wednesday.

RW Wayne Simmonds scored his 200th NHL goal Wednesday against Pittsburgh, his 29th of the season. He is three goals away from matching his career high goals set last season. "I think 198 of his goals are from right there," Flyers C Claude Giroux said of Simmonds' 3-foot rebound put-back.