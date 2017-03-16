FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 17, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 5 months ago

Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Jordan Weal (lower-body injury) was scratched Wednesday in favor of RW Dale Weise.

C Sean Couturier recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Flyers' 4-0 win over the Penguins.

G Steve Mason stopped 23 shots to record his third shutout of the season as the Flyers beat the Penguins 4-0 Wednesday.

RW Wayne Simmonds scored his 200th NHL goal Wednesday against Pittsburgh, his 29th of the season. He is three goals away from matching his career high goals set last season. "I think 198 of his goals are from right there," Flyers C Claude Giroux said of Simmonds' 3-foot rebound put-back.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.