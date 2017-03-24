C Sean Couturier scored in a 3-1 win over the Wild.

RW Matt Read scored in a 3-1 win over the Wild.

G Steve Mason made 24 saves in a 3-1 win over the Wild.

RW Jakub Voracek scored an empty-net goal in a 3-1 win over the Wild.

D Nick Schultz, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Minnesota, was in the lineup and said it was great to get what might be one last crack to skate in his old workplace. "I don't know how much longer I'm going to be playing, so it's nice to get a chance to be in the lineup tonight and get a big win here," Schultz said. "It's a great building, fun place to play. The guys played hard, and it was a nice win for our team."