Philadelphia Flyers - PlayerWatch

G Anthony Stolarz was in Scranton, Pa., about 125 miles north of Philadelphia, when he was informed the Flyers would need him to suit up as an emergency backup to Michal Neuvirth. Stolarz took his equipment off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms team bus, hopped in a car and was driven to Philadelphia, where he arrived at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:55 p.m. Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against the New Jersey Devils. A few minutes later, Stolarz was forced into action when Neuvirth collapsed in his goal crease and was taken to a nearby hospital for observation. "I never experienced anything like that," Stolarz said after recording 26 saves in a 3-0 victory over New Jersey. "It was a whirlwind of emotions and I'm glad Neuvy's OK and we were able to get a win for him." Stolarz, 23, grew up in Edison, N.J., as a Devils fan and learned he would be suiting up for when goaltender Steve Mason became ill.

C Jordan Weal scored for the fourth straight game in Saturday's 3-0 victory over New Jersey. Weal has eight goals this season after scoring his first career power-play goal.

Mike Vecchione, who signed a free-agent contract with the Flyers on Friday following his senior season with Union College, practiced Saturday but did not play. He is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the New York Rangers but could see his first NHL action on Tuesday night at New Jersey

G Michal Neuvirth collapsed in his crease during the first period of Saturday's 3-0 victory over New Jersey. According to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall, Neuvirth was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital for observation. "Everything so far has been good," Hextall said. "Everything is positive." At 7:37 of the first period, Neuvirth collapsed in his goal crease and lay motionless on the ice for close to two minutes. Neuvirth later sat up and appeared groggy as he was carted off the ice on a stretcher.