Preview: Flyers at Predators

Peter Laviolette will see his new team face his former one when the Nashville Predators host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. After guiding Philadelphia to a Stanley Cup final appearance in 2010, Laviolette’s time in the City of Brotherly Love came to an end just three games into last season as he was replaced by current coach Craig Berube. Laviolette was hired by Nashville in May and has led the club to the third-best record in the Western Conference.

The Flyers struggled mightily during the first two months of the season but have come on of late with three victories to begin an eight-game road trip. NHL points leader Jakub Voracek (46) has collected eight and captain Claude Giroux has added six of his 41 during the three-game winning streak. “We’re trying not to look at the big picture,” Giroux said. “Try to go game-by-game. Right now, we’re focused on Nashville.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (14-14-6): Vincent Lecavalier has responded since being a healthy scratch for seven straight contests, scoring three goals in his last two games. The veteran also came through in the clutch when the teams met last season, most notably netting the shootout winner on Nov. 30. Although general manager Ron Hextall told the Philadelphia Daily News that he hopes Steve Mason (upper body) could return on Saturday, Ray Emery is the more likely choice after guiding the club to three straight victories.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (22-9-2): Pekka Rinne has been in net for all 22 of his team’s victories this season and is a sterling 12-2-1 with a 1.88 goals-against average at home. Rookie Filip Forsberg had recorded three goals and six assists in his last eight games since being held off the scoresheet in Nashville’s 5-3 setback to Boston on Tuesday. Colin Wilson has scored in back-to-back games but has just one goal in six meetings with Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds, who has netted seven goals in his last 10 games, scored in his team’s 5-2 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

2. Nashville C Paul Gaustad is day-to-day after missing six straight games with a lower-body injury.

3. The Flyers are 7-3-2 against Western Conference representatives.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Flyers 1