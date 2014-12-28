Three power play goals propel Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One of the few sources of worry for the Nashville Predators this season has been a power play clunking along at a 11 percent rate before Saturday night’s visit from the Philadelphia Flyers.

If three man-advantage goals in a 4-1 win at sold-out Bridgestone Arena are any indication, Nashville is fixing one of the few holes in its substantial armor.

Center Filip Forsberg scored a power play goal at 9:41 of the first period, and centers Mike Fisher and Colin Wilson added man-advantage scores 38 seconds apart in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie.

“We’ve been trying to get better,” Fisher said about the team’s power play. “We’ve been doing some good things and we feel like it’s been coming closer. This was one of those games where you get a bounce early and guys just keep shooting. We just have to keep pounding pucks and they’re bound to go in.”

The Predators (23-9-2) entered the game with only two power-play goals at home in 48 chances, easily the worst in the NHL. But Philadelphia (14-15-6) and its 29th-ranked road penalty-killing unit was the elixir.

Getting traffic in front of goalkeeper Ray Emery (7-5-1), who managed 34 saves on 37 shots, was a key on the first two goals. Fisher appeared to screen Emery just enough on Forsberg’s goal, then poked a rebound past Emery at 13:57 of the second for the go-ahead score.

“We’ve really been struggling on the power play, so this was huge,” Forsberg said. “To get two goals on the five-on-three, then the five-on-four, was great.”

That was more than enough for goalie Pekka Rinne (23-6-1), who made 26 saves to add to his NHL-leading win total. In improving to 13-2-1 at home, Nashville also stayed unbeaten in games after a loss.

For Predators coach Peter Laviolette, it was also a win in his first game against the team that fired him three games into last season. Laviolette admitted to feeling “weird” as he coached against a lot of former players but said the game wasn’t about him.

“It’s never about anyone or any personal agendas in this room,” he said. “It’s always about the team and what we have to do to win.”

Center Claude Giroux scored the Flyers’ only goal at 6:50 of the second period, ripping a 19-foot wrister from the right faceoff circle for his 12th of the season to tie the score at 1. But Philadelphia failed to do damage at the start of the second period when it could have taken charge.

Earning 58 seconds of five-on-three time after defenseman Roman Josi and center Olli Jokinen took cross-checking and slashing penalties in the first period’s final 62 seconds, the Flyers whiffed on that and then the remaining time on Jokinen’s minor.

“They converted their five-on-three and we didn‘t,” Giroux said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Wilson tacked on an empty-net goal at 16:42 of the third period, giving him 10 goals for the season and four in his last three games.

It was the first loss in four games on Philadelphia’s eight-game holiday road trip and just its second regulation defeat in the last 11 games. For that, it can blame a Nashville power play that wasn’t powerless for a change.

“The power play goals swung momentum our way,” Laviolette summed up.

NOTES: Nashville backup G Carter Hutton once dressed for Philadelphia as an emergency backup on March 28, 2010. Three Flyers goalies were out because of injury so Hutton, who signed the week before with Philadelphia out of UMass-Lowell, was on the bench as Brian Boucher backstopped a 5-1 win. ... Predators C Paul Gaustad (lower-body injury), who missed the last six games, was activated from injured reserve. ... Nashville D Anton Volchenkov (lower-body injury) sat out his fourth straight game. ... Flyers G Steve Mason (upper-body injury) missed his fourth straight game.