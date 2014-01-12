Preview: Flyers at Rangers

The New York Rangers are starting to give their home fans something to cheer about. After struggling mightily out of the blocks at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers vie for their fourth win in five home contests when they host the Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Rick Nash scored with 1:58 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as New York posted a 3-2 victory over visiting Dallas on Friday and improved to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

While the Rangers are putting on quite the show on Broadway, Philadelphia saw its 10-game home winning streak come to an end with a 6-3 setback to Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. Jakub Voracek scored twice and Wayne Simmonds netted his team-leading 15th goal for the Flyers, who suffered their first loss at Wells Fargo Center since a 3-0 setback to New Jersey on Nov. 7. Philadelphia has won five of its last six contests on the road, but New York has defeated the Flyers six straight times at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RDS2

ABOUT THE FLYERS (23-18-4): Steve Mason was less than stellar on Saturday, yielding five goals on 17 shots before being relieved to start the third period. Mason put forth a better showing on Oct. 24, when he turned aside 30 shots in Philadelphia’s 2-1 victory over the Rangers. The win was especially crucial for the Flyers, who had dropped seven of their first eight decisions to limp out to a franchise-worst start.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (23-20-3): Brad Richards netted his team’s lone tally in the first meeting and notched a pair of assists against his former Dallas club on Friday. Richards is riding a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) - as is captain Ryan Callahan, who scored for the first time since Dec. 2 on Friday. Callahan has 15 goals and 10 assists in 32 career meetings with Philadelphia.

1. New York’s potent power play has been a big part of its success, scoring in four straight games and nine of its last 12.

2. Philadelphia has killed off 22 consecutive short-handed situations over the last seven games.

3. Former Flyers LW Daniel Carcillo registered a game-high eight hits while making his home debut with the Rangers on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 2