Preview: Flyers at Rangers

Two teams jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference face off Wednesday, when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Rangers. New York leads Philadelphia by one point for second place in the Metropolitan Division, while the Flyers are only three points ahead of Columbus and Washington. Philadelphia has two games in hand on both the Rangers and Capitals and one on the Blue Jackets.

New York extended its winning streak to four games Monday with a 4-3 overtime victory over Phoenix as Dan Girardi forged a tie late in the third period before fellow defenseman Ryan McDonagh tallied 1:56 into the extra session. The Flyers had their five-game run halted the same night as Dwight King snapped a tie midway through the third period to give Los Angeles a 3-2 triumph after the club squandered a two-goal lead earlier in the session. The home team won each of the first three meetings, with Philadelphia posting a 4-2 victory on March 1 in the most-recent matchup.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RDS

ABOUT THE FLYERS (38-26-7): Matt Read and Jakub Voracek scored Monday to become the third and fourth members of the team to record 20 goals this season. They joined captain Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds, who are tied for the club lead with 24 tallies. Scott Hartnell is one away from the 20-goal plateau and Brayden Schenn needs two to hit the mark.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (40-29-4): New York will be without Chris Kreider, who - according to a report by TSN - could be sidelined for a month with a hand injury suffered in Monday’s win. The left wing has recorded 17 goals and 20 assists in 66 games this season. After registering 29 goals and 61 points in 62 games with Tampa Bay, Martin St. Louis has recorded just three assists in 11 contests since being acquired at the trade deadline.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis and C Derek Stepan are questionable for New York as both are battling the flu.

2. Giroux had his six-game point streak snapped Monday but has collected 56 over his last 44 contests.

3. Rangers C Derick Brassard scored his 17th goal against Phoenix, matching his career high set in 2010-11 while with Columbus.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 2