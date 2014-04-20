Preview: Flyers at Rangers

The New York Rangers look to continue their home dominance of the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon, when the Metropolitan Division rivals reconvene at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. New York scored twice during a four-minute power play midway through the third period to skate to a 4-1 triumph in the series opener on Thursday. Brad Richards collected a goal and two assists during the pivotal session as the Rangers recorded their ninth consecutive home victory over the Flyers.

With Steve Mason still clearing the cobwebs, Ray Emery has been confirmed to start his second contest of the series. The veteran goaltender finished with 32 saves in Game 1 but was left out to dry after rookie Jason Akeson put Philadelphia in a bind with a double-minor for high-sticking. Captain Claude Giroux was held without a shot in the opener and has combined with linemates Scott Hartnell and Jakub Voracek to record just one tally in the last five meetings with the Rangers.

TV: Noon ET, NBC, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE FLYERS: Mason participated in a full practice on Saturday but labored through the final 10 minutes and ruled himself out for Game 2. “For the most part, I felt pretty solid and I am getting better every day, but I won’t play (Sunday),” Mason said. The 25-year-old goaltender, who now is eyeing Tuesday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia as a potential return date, suffered an upper-body injury after being on the wrong end of a collision against Pittsburgh on April 12.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: While the Flyers were monitoring their goaltending situation, New York didn’t seem too concerned with its opponent’s worries. “Our game plan isn’t going to change,” Richards said. “Whoever is in net, we’ve got to get pucks to the net.” Productive special-teams play set the tone as New York scored on two of its six power-play opportunities while killing off Philadelphia’s lone chance with the man advantage.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia was held to 15 shots in Game 1 - including just one in the third period.

2. New York D Ryan McDonagh admitted he had difficulty getting “a good grip on the puck, couldn’t feel my skates” in his return from a five-game absence due to an injured shoulder.

3. The Flyers boast a 3-0-0 mark at Madison Square Garden when Giroux scores a goal. They have lost 13 of the 14 games when he does not.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 1