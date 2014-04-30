Preview: Flyers at Rangers

The New York Rangers’ reward for finishing two points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers at the end of the regular season is hosting Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday. New York owns a perfect 5-0 mark in Game 7s at Madison Square Garden and has won 10 of its last 11 meetings with Philadelphia at home. The Flyers certainly enjoyed the comforts of home on Tuesday as Wayne Simmonds registered his first career playoff hat trick in a 5-2 triumph.

While Steve Mason was brilliant during his 34-save performance, counterpart Henrik Lundqvist yielded four goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot after two periods. “You don’t want to analyze this too much,” the Swedish netminder told reporters, saying that his focus already had moved to Wednesday’s contest. Metropolitan Division-champion Pittsburgh awaits the winner after dispatching Columbus in six games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RDS, CSN (Philadelphia), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE FLYERS: Although he stopped short of making any guarantees, captain Claude Giroux continued to produce by scoring for the second straight game and adding two assists on Tuesday. “If we win Game 7, it’s going to feel even more special because it’s over there,” Giroux said. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoyed a special night in his series debut, scoring on a breakaway as he replaced an ineffective Hal Gill in the lineup after the 39-year-old struggled in the team’s Game 5 loss.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: New York has failed on its last 20 power-play opportunities after scoring on three of its first eight chances in the series. The Rangers were especially feeble on Tuesday, registering just four shots on five opportunities with the man advantage. A punchless power play has been a postseason staple over the last two springs, as New York went 4-for-44 in 2013 en route to bowing out to Boston in the second round.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia skated to a 4-3 win over New York on May 5, 1974 - the only time the teams have played a Game 7. The Flyers went on to win their first of back-to-back Stanley Cups that season.

2. Rangers C J.T. Miller has notched an assist in each of his two games since being inserted into the lineup.

3. The Flyers own a 9-6 mark in Game 7s - including a 3-3 record on the road.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Flyers 2