Flyers 2, Rangers 1: Defenseman Braydon Coburn scored early in the third period to snap a tie and Steve Mason turned aside 30 shots as host Philadelphia recorded just its second win of the season.

Matt Read netted his third career short-handed goal before setting up Coburn’s tally for the Flyers, who ended a four-game losing streak.

Brad Richards scored his team-leading fifth goal while Chris Kreider and defenseman John Moore collected assists for their first points of the season. Cam Talbot finished with 25 saves in his NHL debut while playing in place of the injured Henrik Lundqvist (undisclosed) for the Rangers, who have dropped two in a row and five of six.

With the score tied at 1-1, Read forced a turnover by stripping the puck before Coburn blasted a shot from just inside the blue line that sailed past a screened Talbot at 3:33 of the third period. New York nearly forged a tie two minutes later, but officials negated a goal after deeming J.T. Miller used his right skate to kick the puck into the net.

Read opened the scoring at 9:07 of the first period, stripping Derick Brassard of the puck at the blue line and skating up the left wing before wristing a shot between the pads of Talbot. Richards answered with 1:04 remaining in the session as his sharp-angle shot from along the boards below the left faceoff circle caromed off Coburn and past Mason.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia’s Vincent Lecavalier returned following a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Lecavalier, who has played center throughout his career, was shuffled to right wing on a line with C Claude Giroux and LW Michael Raffl. ... New York D Michael Del Zotto returned to action following a two-game absence due to the flu. ... Flyers C Max Talbot was drilled face-first into the boards by Rangers LW Benoit Pouliot with three minutes remaining in the second period. Pouliot received a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct, but the Flyers couldn’t capitalize. They went 0-for-4 on the power play and are 3-for-37 on the season.