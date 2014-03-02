Flyers 4, Rangers 2: Wayne Simmonds scored his team-leading 10th power-play goal in the second period to snap a tie as host Philadelphia posted its fifth win in six games.

Vincent Lecavalier and Sean Couturier tallied 66 seconds apart in the first period and defenseman Luke Schenn provided insurance with 3:45 remaining in the third. Steve Mason turned aside 33 shots for the Flyers, who bounced back from a lackluster 7-3 setback against San Jose on Thursday to record their fourth win in the last 16 meetings with New York.

Derick Brassard scored to extend his point streak to eight contests and Chris Kreider also tallied for the Rangers, who had their six-game road winning streak halted. Henrik Lundqvist (27 saves) played in his first contest since leading Team Sweden to a silver medal at the Olympics and saw his five-game NHL winning streak come to an end.

After New York scored twice in under seven minutes to forge a tie, Simmonds regained the advantage for Philadelphia at 13:23 of the second period. Simmonds settled a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and briefly looked away before wiring a shot between the pads of Lundqvist to tie captain Claude Giroux for the team lead with 19 goals.

The Flyers claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period before Kreider trimmed the deficit 4:59 into the second by shoveling Rick Nash’s centering feed past Mason. Kreider squandered an opportunity to forge a tie by missing a gaping net midway through the session, but Brassard’s blast from the inner edge of the left circle during a power play did the trick at 11:42.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brassard has collected five goals and five assists during his point streak. ... After killing off a pair of penalties, Philadelphia opened the scoring 7:04 into the first period as Lecavalier deflected Simmonds’ pass before the puck caromed off New York D Anton Stralman’s stick and into the net. Couturier doubled the advantage shortly thereafter as he reeled in RW Matt Read’s lead pass before deking Lundqvist to the ice and depositing the puck under the crossbar. Read notched his 100th career point on the play. ... Rangers RW Derek Dorsett returned from an 18-game absence due to a broken fibula.