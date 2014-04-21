Flyers 4, Rangers 2: Defenseman Luke Schenn scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period as Philadelphia snapped a nine-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden to even its Eastern Conference first-round series with New York at one game apiece.

Rookie Jason Akeson netted a power-play tally in a bid to atone for his costly double-minor penalty midway through the third period of the Flyers’ 4-1 loss in Game 1 on Thursday. Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds also scored and Ray Emery turned aside 31 shots for the Flyers, who overcame an early two-goal deficit to post their first win in Manhattan since a 4-2 triumph on Feb. 20, 2011.

Martin St. Louis scored his 34th career postseason goal and Benoit Pouliot added a power-play tally for the Rangers, who travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Tuesday.

With the contest tied at 2-2, the Flyers took advantage of a delayed penalty after Vincent Lecavalier was taken down by Pouliot. Henrik Lundqvist (21 saves) denied the initial shot by former Ranger Adam Hall, but Schenn had a step on a pair of New York players and deposited the puck into the net at 11:18 of the second for his first career playoff goal. Simmonds sealed the win by scoring into the empty net during a power play with 26 seconds remaining in the third.

The Rangers got out of the blocks in a hurry as St. Louis’ one-timer from deep in the right faceoff circle at 4:08 of the first period opened the scoring before Pouliot converted Derick Brassard’s circle-to-circle pass over four minutes later. Philadelphia answered as Voracek tucked the puck past Lundqvist at 14:14 before Akeson cleaned up a loose puck on the doorstep 5:45 into the middle session to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Akeson was whistled for a four-minute high-sticking penalty at 7:35 of the third period in Game 1 with the score tied at 1-1. New York Cs Brad Richards and Derek Stepan scored 47 seconds apart to change the complexion of the contest ... Flyers captain Claude Giroux notched an assist on Voracek’s goal but was held without a shot for the second straight contest. ... Emery started back-to-back games for the first time this season with fellow G Steve Mason nursing a reported concussion. ... New York went 1-for-6 on the power play and is 3-for-12 in the series, while Philadelphia converted two of its three opportunities with the man advantage to improve to 2-for-4.