Rangers KO Flyers, earn date with Penguins

NEW YORK -- A dominant second period was all the New York Rangers needed to survive Game 7 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thanks to two second-period goals, the Rangers earned a 2-1 win Wednesday at Madison Square Garden to win the Metropolitan Division semifinal series.

New York improved to 6-0 on home ice in Game 7s.

The Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins, winners in a six-game series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, in the second round. New York split four games against Pittsburgh in the regular season, winning once at home and once on the road.

Left wingers Daniel Carcillo and Benoit Pouliot scored for the Rangers. Right winger Jason Akeson struck for the Flyers in the third period.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots in gaining his 34th career playoff victory. He is 4-1 in Game 7s, posting a 1.00 goals-against average.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason recorded 31 saves.

Akeson cut the Rangers’ lead to 2-1 early in the third period with his second goal of the playoffs. His initial shot was blocked by Rangers defenseman Marc Staal at the right circle, but the puck came back to him, and he scored on a wrist shot at 4:32.

That was all the Flyers could manage despite spending a good deal of the third period in the New York end and outshooting the Rangers 11-5 over the final 20 minutes.

“We knew (the Flyers) were going to push in the third, and they came pretty hard, but the puck management was really good,” Lundqvist said.

The Rangers outhit the Flyers in the second period and outshot them 18-5.

”(New York) took it to us in the second period,“ said Mason. ”We had trouble breaking out of our own zone. They had odd-man rushes, and we seemed to be spinning our legs.

“You look at the 60 minutes of the game, and the second period is what really cost us.”

Setting up the second goal, New York defenseman Anton Stralman kept the puck in the Philadelphia zone from the right point, feeding it to center Derick Brassard in the right corner. Brassard controlled the puck and fired across the zone to Pouliot, who recorded his second goal of the series at 11:46 for a 2-0 Rangers advantage.

Carcillo’s second goal of the series provided the Rangers with a 1-0 lead. Center Mats Zuccarello slid a backhand pass across the goal mouth from the right corner, and Carcillo snuck in for the one-timer at 3:06.

Carcillo, more known for his toughness than his goal-scoring, hadn’t skated in the series since Game 4. In 40 career playoff games, he has 81 penalty minutes and just seven goals.

“(Carcillo) has won the Stanley Cup before (with Chicago last season),” Zuccarello said. “He’s one of those guys that you look to for experience in the locker room. He’s one of those guys that steps up every time he’s on the ice.”

The Flyers failed to capitalize on two second-period power plays. In one sequence on the second man-advantage, New York defenseman Ryan McDonagh blocked two shots 16 seconds apart.

”We played a really good second,“ said Rangers forward Brad Richards, who finished the series with six points, tied with right winger Martin St. Louis for the most on the club. ”We just kept the pace up, short shifts, everybody involved.

“We killed a couple of penalties, buried some goals. That just got everyone in it, got the fans in it, and you could just see our legs going. We took over that period.”

Lundqvist said, “I think the forecheck was outstanding in the second period, the way we put pressure on their D and they had a lot of turnovers because of that. That is something we had the whole series. We put a lot of pressure on them.”

Philadelphia held an 11-10 advantage in shots on goal in a scoreless first period. The Rangers’ struggles on the power play continued in the opening period. With Philadelphia forward Zac Rinaldo serving two minutes for interference, the Rangers were unable to get a shot on goal.

New York last scored on the power play in Game 2.

NOTES: The Rangers won 11 of their past 12 regular-season and playoff games against the Flyers at Madison Square Garden, outscoring Philadelphia 43-17 during that time. ... New York received goals from 11 different players in the series, while 17 skaters recorded a point. ... The Rangers’ power play scored only three goals in 29 chances in the series. ... Flyers D Hal Gill, who was a minus-2 in Game 5, was scratched for Game 7. He was replaced by D Erik Gustafsson. ... LW Daniel Carcillo replaced LW J.T. Miller on the Rangers’ third line. ... Flyers G Steve Mason’s goals-against average heading into Game 7 was 1.95, third best in the playoffs. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi skated in his 71st playoff game, the fifth-highest total for the franchise.