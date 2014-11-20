Rangers blank Flyers behind Talbot, Nash

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot earned the shutout, then the Philadelphia Flyers were chewed out.

Talbot stopped 31 shots and right winger Rick Nash scored his 13th goal as the Rangers bested the Flyers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Flyers made a late push, pulling goaltender Steve Mason with 3:33 remaining in the third period for an extra attacker, but Talbot slammed the door. Among his 11 third-period saves was a dandy on left winger Brayden Schenn in the final minute to preserve his fourth career shutout.

Talbot entered the contest with a 3.48 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in four appearances, three of which were starts.

“It’s a little difficult knowing that I haven’t really contributed to the team much this year,” Talbot said. “In my first three starts, I’ve only gotten one point out of six. So to be able to come out today and provide a big win after what’s been a low stretch for us, it’s pretty big.”

While the Rangers ended a three-game slide, the Flyers lost their third straight by a combined 12-6.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Rangers

The effort did not sit well with general manager Ron Hextall, who could be heard shouting expletives in a room adjacent to the visiting locker stalls after the game. Hextall would tell the media he could not “confirm or deny” he had words for his players but said he was disappointed in his team’s performance.

Right wing Wayne Simmonds, however, said the team deserved to hear those fiery words from Hextall.

“We didn’t show up tonight,” Simmonds said. “The first line played well tonight. The only other person to show up was Mase.”

The Flyers’ top line of right winger Jakub Voracek, center Claude Giroux and Schenn were excellent, accounting for 16 of the team’s 47 shot attempts while playing about 25 minutes. Mason was outstanding as well, stopping 32 shots in a game where his team was allowing one prime scoring chance after another.

Mason, who was addressing reporters during Hextall’s shouting in the next room, said he was disappointed in the fact the team showed little fight once it fell behind 2-0 in the second period.

“I don’t think we had an answer tonight,” Mason said. “As a team, it wasn’t there tonight.”

Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein scored his career-best fourth goal at 5:10 of the first period, firing a quick shot from the slot after taking a pass from left winger Carl Hagelin to make it 1-0.

Nash extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:43 of the second period. Center Derek Stepan and right winger Martin St. Louis worked a tic-tac-toe passing play that ended with Nash slamming the puck into a vacated net.

Despite the even shot total, the Rangers (8-7-4) commanded the rest of the game, only finding themselves trapped in their zone during 6-on-5 play in the final three minutes. If not for two goal posts and the sensational play of Mason, the Rangers would have six or seven goals.

It was an up performance from a Rangers team that has been up and down all season.

“I haven’t been in the lineup but there have been too many good games that have been followed by average to below-average efforts, so we need to back this one up and make it count,” said Rangers defenseman Dan Boyle, who has been limited to five games because of a broken hand suffered in the season’s first game.

“We need to get ourselves in a little groove here, a little roll, and string some wins together.”

The Flyers (7-8-2) have a chance to rebound Thursday when they host the Minnesota Wild, a team that’s won three straight and hasn’t played since Sunday.

”We know how to play hockey,“ Voracek said. ”I wouldn’t say we weren’t ready. We were just slow. I don’t know why. Were we tired? I don’t know the answer. We’ve got a game tomorrow with a good team coming into the building.

“We’ve got to make sure we win because this is three games now we’ve been outplayed pretty badly.”

NOTES: Flyers C Claude Giroux was originally expected to miss the game with a foot injury but took part in pregame warmups and was in the lineup. ... Flyers RW Jason Akeson was scratched and C Scott Laughton played his first game since the 2013 season. ... Flyers D Michael Del Zotto returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since was traded from the Rangers to Nashville last season but left with a lower-body injury. He could miss Thursday’s game against Minnesota. ... Rangers RW Lee Stempniak (back) did not play. RW Jesper Fast took his spot in the lineup. ... Key players missing on either side include Flyers D Andrew MacDonald (lower body) and LW Michael Raffl (lower body) and Rangers D Ryan McDonagh (shoulder).