Rangers flip Flyers in payback win

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers earned retribution at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with landing punches.

Although, they did that, too.

Eight days after the Rangers lost captain Ryan McDonagh to a concussion, center Derek Stepan scored twice as New York dispatched the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 in a contest that featured two fights during the opening minute.

McDonagh and Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds came together during a Feb. 6 contest in Philadelphia; Simmonds absorbed a crosscheck to the head and retaliated with a gloved punched that knocked McDonagh to the ice and out of the Rangers lineup.

On Sunday, Simmonds fought defenseman Dylan McIlrath 39 seconds into the game and left the even bout with a bloody cut over his left eye.

Rangers left winger Tanner Glass and Flyers center Ryan White fought 20 seconds later to the delight of the sell-out crowd, but the true joy was felt when the clock ran out on the Rangers’ fifth victory in six games.

“I have to be honest with you -- I think our group was really focused more so on the hockey game,” Stepan said. “We’re in a spot right now with teams on our heels and two points are so precious. We can’t get too emotional and wrapped up in too much chaos. We knew it was going to be a rough game. It always is with Philly.”

“I wanted to come in and play hockey, worry about that later,” Simmonds said. “But obviously they wanted to do something about that. That’s the way it is. That’s how hockey goes. I’ve got no problem with that.”

The win pushed the Rangers (32-18-6) seven points clear of ninth place in the East and five points ahead of the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan.

The Flyers (24-21-10) lost for the fifth time in six games and are six points out of a wild-card spot.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was 9.7 seconds from his second consecutive shutout, but left winger Brayden Schenn scored during a six-on-four attack with Glass in the penalty box. Lundqvist has allowed two goals in his past three starts, both in the final minutes of victories.

“I feel like I am doing a lot of good things,” said Lundqvist, who made 21 saves. “I changed a little thing here a few games ago. I feel like I am reading the play well, being patient. They’re not giving up a lot of big chances, so I just need to come up with a few extra saves here and there.”

Rangers center Derick Brassard made it 1-0 at 5:08 of the first period. With the teams playing four-on-four, Brassard skated around Flyers defenseman Mark Streit and beat goaltender Steve Mason to the post to score his 19th of the season on a wraparound.

Mason held the Flyers close for most of the game, but Stepan’s two third-period goals -- both assisted by right winger Mats Zuccarello in splendid fashion -- put the game away.

The Rangers also accomplished something for the first time since late December: They scored a power-play goal in a second consecutive game.

“It’s coming,” Stepan said. “We have to continue to work at it. We want to make sure if we get a power play and we don’t score a goal, we build momentum. I screwed up some passes, but we found a way to score a goal tonight.”

The Flyers, who were held without a shot over an eight-minute span across the second and third periods, have scored more than two goals once in the past six games.

“We didn’t get enough scoring chances tonight,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “That being said, we had a one-goal game going into the third period. We just needed one push, and we couldn’t get that.”

The Rangers responded for their injured captain -- they are 3-0-1 since he left the lineup -- and delivered one of their top defensive performances of the season to move closer to solidifying a playoff spot.

“There is no doubt guys were sticking up for Mac with what happened in Philly,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I can’t say I‘m displeased about seeing that, but I am most pleased about how we played and the fact we won the game.”

NOTES: With Flyers D Michael Del Zotto (upper body) sidelined indefinitely, D Andrew MacDonald was recalled from the AHL Lehigh Valley to take his place. MacDonald, who signed a five-year, $30 million contract in 2014, played in his second NHL game this season. ... Flyers C Sean Couturier has not played since Feb. 4 due to a lower-body injury. ... Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere had an assist to extend his points streak to 12 games, an NHL record for rookie defensemen. ... Rangers D Ryan McDonagh (concussion) missed his fourth straight game. Coach Alain Vigneault said there was a chance he could return Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash (bone bruise) missed his ninth consecutive game and will be out at least another week. ... Rangers C Derek Stepan scored the 100th and 101st goals of his career.