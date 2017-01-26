Mason, Flyers shut out Rangers

NEW YORK -- Steve Mason delivered his best performance of the 2016-17 season when the Philadelphia Flyers needed it most.

The much-maligned goaltender made 34 saves, including a handful of brilliant stops with the game scoreless during the first two periods, as the Flyers emerged with a 2-0 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Mason entered the game with an .899 save percentage and left with his first shutout of the season. He made three fantastic saves against Rick Nash and several others while the Flyers probed for a goal or even a dangerous scoring opportunity that just wasn't coming.

It wasn't until All-Star forward Wayne Simmonds scored a power-play goal 6:09 into the third period and Jakub Voracek doubled the lead less than four minutes later that Mason's performance would be rewarded with a victory.

When asked what was said in the locker room between the second and third period, Simmonds said, "We've got Mase.

"Mase played great for us. He allowed us to get our feet under us. I thought we started coming during the second half of the second period. The first half of the game wasn't the greatest, but Mase stood in there and made some unbelievable saves for us."

Mason's best save on Nash was the stop on his 2-on-1 attempt that required Mason to slide to his left midway through the first period. That told everyone he was in the zone one game after making 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Islanders on Monday.

"It is a big save to make," Mason said. "That's something that gives you confidence. Coming into MSG, this isn't an easy building to come into and come away with two points. To preserve a 0-0 tie there was a big save. I think something that team responded to as well."

The Flyers (24-19-6) are reeling since winning 10 straight in December. The win against the Rangers was only the Flyers' second regulation victory in 17 games since the winning streak ended.

With a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at home Thursday, the Flyers go into the All-Star break with a three-game winning streak and possession of the final wild-card spot in the East.

"It would be great," Voracek said. "Toronto (11-2-2 since Dec. 22) is very hot. It's a good team with a lot of talent up front and we've got to make sure we are ready for that because it's gonna be another tough game tomorrow."

The Rangers (31-17-1) had their three-game winning streak snapped but it wasn't for a lack of quality scoring chances and strong play from Henrik Lundqvist, who was beaten by a Simmonds backhand on a rebound and Voracek's fluky goal that bounced off the Rangers' Michael Grabner and into the net.

"I thought we played a great 60-minute game," Rangers left winger J.T. Miller said. "For most of the game, we were the better team. Early on we had some good looks and could've been playing with a lead but their goalie made some great saves. A couple of unlucky bounces on their goals, but that happens."

The Rangers' power play was useless in the past four games, going 0 for 14 over that stretch and failing to score on a power play that began 1:15 after Simmonds' goal that proved to be the winner.

"We did a lot of good things at 5-on-5," Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said. "It came down to special teams here and against this team, it usually does. It seems like whoever gets the power-play goals, whoever's power play gets it, a goal or something like that, it's the difference. It was unfortunate because we had a lot of opportunities but couldn't get much out of it and you know it's gone cold here this last stretch of games."

Mason's gotten hot over this last stretch of games and if it continues after the break, the Flyers will find themselves climbing the standings instead of clinging to the last playoff spot in the East.

"He was good again tonight," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "I don't know that he ever lost his footing. There are ups and downs for every player in this game but for sure he did a great job for us tonight."

NOTES: The Flyers scratched D Michael Del Zotto (lower body), D Nick Schultz and RW Dale Weise. ... The Flyers conclude the first half of their season Thursday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... This was the Rangers' final game before the All-Star break. Their next game is Tuesday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... Rangers D Marc Staal (concussion) skated Wednesday and could play when the Rangers return from their break. ... Rangers C Kevin Hayes (lower body) and RW Jesper Fast (upper body) were scratched. Fast skated in a non-contact jersey Wednesday.