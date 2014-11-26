Preview: Flyers at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings’ potent power play is a significant reason for the team’s strong play over the last nine contests (5-2-2). The Red Wings look to keep their good fortune going on Wednesday when they host the skidding Philadelphia Flyers. Detroit collected two goals with the man advantage for the fifth time in that stretch en route to a 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Monday.

Riley Sheahan tallied on the power play versus the Senators and also did the same in the Red Wings’ 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 25. The Flyers emerged victorious in the teams’ first meeting due in part to their eruption with three third-period goals, but the offense was shut out for the second time in six days with a 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Monday. Steve Mason was in net for both blankings, stopping 32 shots in a 2-0 setback by the New York Rangers before making 46 saves versus the Islanders.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TCN (Philadelphia), Fox Sports Detroit

ABOUT THE FLYERS (8-9-3): Brayden Schenn scored versus the Red Wings to ignite a stretch of 12 points in as many games before his team was shut out against the Islanders. Schenn’s seven tallies are just one behind Wayne Simmonds for the club lead. Michael Raffl, who collected two goals and an assist in the teams’ first meeting, returned to practice on Tuesday but will miss his ninth consecutive game with a foot injury.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (11-5-5): Playing in his second game after being plagued by groin issues, Stephen Weiss made his presence known with his first two goals of the season versus the Senators. “I always said it takes a bounce, something to go your way, and it starts snowballing,” Weiss said after finding the back of the net for the first time since Oct. 14, 2013. “Hockey’s funny that way. I got a bounce and hopefully it keeps going.” Jimmy Howard missed the teams’ first meeting with Philadelphia, but has yielded 10 goals on 94 shots en route to a 1-2-0 career mark against the Flyers.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia is 0-4-1 in its last five on the road and playing against a Detroit club that is 7-2-2 at Joe Louis Arena.

2. Red Wings LW Tomas Tatar, who was the NHL’s Second Star of the Week, extended his point streak to six games with an assist on Sheahan’s goal versus Ottawa.

3. The Flyers are averaging 2.1 goals per contest on the road, down considerably from the 3.5 they post at home.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Flyers 1