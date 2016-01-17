Preview: Flyers at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings return home from an extremely successful six-game road trip to host the streaking Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Detroit completed its 5-1-0 trek with an overtime triumph at Arizona on Thursday but has struggled at home of late, losing four of its last five (1-3-1) at Joe Louis Arena.

Dylan Larkin, who ranks second among all NHL rookies with 14 goals, shares the team scoring lead with captain Henrik Zetterberg at 30 points and has landed on the scoresheet in six of his last seven contests - notching one goal, five assists in that span. Philadelphia has earned at least one point in a season-high five straight contests despite dropping a 3-2 decision to the New York Rangers in a shootout on Saturday. The Flyers would like to see Claude Giroux find his scoring touch as the captain is tied with Wayne Simmonds for the team lead with 12 goals but has recorded only one in his last 13 games. The home team won each of the three meetings between Philadelphia and Detroit last season, with the Flyers claiming two victories.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT THE FLYERS (19-15-8): Giroux’s goal-scoring slump pales in comparision to that of Jakub Voracek, who registered a total of one tally in his first 30 games of 2015-16. The 26-year-old Czech, who has scored at least 22 goals each of the last three seasons, recorded four over his last 12 contests. Shayne Gostisbehere has notched 16 points in 24 games, putting him two behind St. Louis’ Colton Parayko for the league lead among rookie defensemen.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (23-14-7): Detroit will receive a boost with the return of Teemu Pulkkinen to the lineup. The 24-year-old Finn, who has recorded six goals and five assists in 24 games this season, has not played since Dec. 3 due to a dislocated right shoulder. Detroit parted ways with 22-year-old defenseman Richard Nedomlel on Friday, trading the 2011 sixth-round draft pick to St. Louis for future considerations.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk has collected five points (one goal) over his last two contests.

2. The Flyers have scored first in five consecutive games.

3. Philadelphia’s Michal Neuvirth and Detroit’s Petr Mrazek are expected to start in goal.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Flyers 2