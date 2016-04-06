Preview: Flyers at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings can strengthen their bid for a 25th consecutive postseason appearance when they open a pivotal back-to-back set against playoff contenders with a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Detroit, Philadelphia and Boston each have 91 points as they vie for the final two postseason spots in the Eastern Conference, with the Red Wings clinging to third place in the Atlantic Division by virtue of having one game in hand over Boston ahead of Thursday’s tilt at TD Garden.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill wants his team to embrace the challenge as it looks to bolster its playoff position at the expense of its adversaries. “Let’s enjoy this. Let’s enjoy the great opportunity we have ahead of us,” Blashill told the Detroit Free Press. While the Red Wings recorded 3-2 wins over Minnesota (Friday) and Toronto (Saturday) to improve to 6-3-0 in their last nine contests, the red-hot Flyers were cooled a bit on Sunday when they suffered just their fourth regulation loss in 19 outings (13-4-2) with a 6-2 setback to Keystone State-rival Pittsburgh. “We’ve forgotten quick about our losses, and to an extent, our wins,” forward Wayne Simmonds told Philly.com. “We try to stay even-keeled. You enjoy it or dwell on what you did quickly. That’s what we’re going to have to do.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (39-26-13): Workhorse goaltender Steve Mason is expected to make his 10th consecutive start and 15th in 16 outings on Wednesday, when Philadelphia begins a stretch of playing four games in five days. “I don’t think you have time to think about it,” forward Jakub Voracek said of the busy slate for the Flyers, who are clinging to the second wild-card spot. “You put everything on the line and hopefully it’s going to work out.” Voracek scored the deciding goal in the shootout of the Flyers’ 2-1 triumph over Detroit on Jan. 17 and Mason made 34 saves in a 4-3 win over the Red Wings on March 15.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (40-28-11): After seeing its power play struggle throughout much of the season, Detroit has scored at least once with the man advantage in eight straight contests. “The last few games the power play is really working and that’s what’s putting us on the horse,” forward Tomas Tatar said of the Red Wings, who are 11-for-25 with the man advantage in that stretch. Tatar must feel like he fell off a horse after being hit in the lower leg by a shot from defenseman Kyle Quincey during Tuesday’s practice, but is expected to play versus Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia’s Evgeny Medvedev could end an 11-game absence as a healthy scratch should he take the place of fellow D Andrew MacDonald, who is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

2. Detroit has played in an NHL-high 46 one-goal games this season (27-8-11).

3. Both teams failed to score on the power play against the other this season, as the Flyers went 0-for-11 and the Red Wings were thwarted on all six of their chances.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Flyers 2