Red Wings 5, Flyers 2: Captain Henrik Zetterberg collected two goals and an assist and defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored a power-play goal and set up two others as host Detroit snapped a modest two-game losing skid.

Todd Bertuzzi and Pavel Datsyuk also tallied with the man advantage for the Red Wings, who went 3-for-7 on the power play after going 0-for-10 in their previous four contests. Veteran Daniel Alfredsson notched three assists and Jimmy Howard turned aside 32 shots in the win.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored midway through the second period and Tye McGinn cleaned up a rebound 5:46 into the third to bring Philadelphia within 3-2. Captain Claude Giroux notched his first point of the season with an assist on McGinn’s tally, but the Flyers fell to 1-2-0 under coach Craig Berube.

Shuffled to the top line prior to the game, Bertuzzi paid immediate dividends by beating Ray Emery (25 saves) on a wraparound to open the scoring at 7:13 of the first period. Kronwall doubled the advantage at 11:08 of the second after accepting Alfredsson’s nifty feed in the left circle before unleashing a slap shot past Emery.

Gustafsson trimmed the deficit just 34 seconds later after sending a bouncing puck past Howard, but Datsyuk answered with a backhand shot 3:08 into the third by netting his sixth career goal in nine games versus the Flyers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia LW Scott Hartnell will miss two-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury while C Vincent Lecavalier is out for one week with a lower-body injury. The team recalled LWs Michael Raffl and McGinn from Adirondack of the American Hockey League prior to the game. ... Detroit RW Luke Glendening, who is a Michigan native, registered two shots in his NHL debut. ... Emery fell to 3-1-0 in his career versus the Red Wings.