Red Wings 5, Flyers 2: Pavel Datsyuk recorded his 32nd career two-goal performance in his return from a four-game absence as host Detroit skated to its fourth win in five contests.

Stephen Weiss scored his 150th career goal and added an assist for the Red Wings, who improved to 8-2-2 at Joe Louis Arena. Tomas Jurco and captain Henrik Zetterberg also tallied, defenseman Jakub Kindl and Darren Helm each notched a pair of assists and Jimmy Howard finished with 22 saves.

Captain Claude Giroux scored and set up Jakub Voracek’s power-play goal for the Flyers, who have lost six of seven overall (1-5-1) and six straight on the road (0-5-1). Ray Emery made nine saves in relief of Steve Mason, who yielded three goals on 14 shots.

Defenseman Danny DeKeyser’s blast from the point was denied by Mason, but Jurco beat Philadelphia blue-liner Andrew MacDonald to the rebound and deposited a shot past the screened netminder at 10:18 of the second period to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. Datysuk, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, doubled the advantage 89 seconds later with a wrist shot from the upper edge of the left faceoff circle before tapping home a bouncing puck after Helm hit the post at 18:39.

Helm skated within the right circle and wristed a quick shot that was deflected by Weiss from the doorstep midway through the first period to open the scoring. The Flyers answered 2:31 into the second as Giroux skated into the offensive zone and wristed a shot from the edge of the left circle that caromed off the skate of DeKeyser and past Howard for his seventh goal - and first at even strength.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia LW Michael Raffl returned from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The Austrian hit the post in the second period after collecting two goals and an assist in the teams’ first meeting. ... Detroit LW Tomas Tatar saw his six-game point streak come to an end. ... Flyers D Nick Schultz recorded a team-high three blocked shots while playing in his 900th NHL game.