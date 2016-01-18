Flyers edge past Red Wings in shootout

DETROIT -- The Philadelphia Flyers had to battle physically and emotionally on Sunday night.

Center Claude Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek scored in the shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Red Wings Sunday night at Joe Louis Arena.

“It’s a big win for us,” Voracek said. “We’re playing very well over the past two months. ... For two periods, I thought they were the better team. But we started skating in the third period.”

Giroux scored for Philadelphia in regulation and goaltender Michal Neuvirth made 29 saves in the first 65 minutes.

“It’s an important win for our team,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “Our guys have continued to battle hard for one another and that’s what this one was to help us find a way.”

The Flyers have the NHL’s worst all-time shootout record at 32-66.

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored for Detroit in regulation and goalie Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Center Pavel Datsyuk scored in the shootout.

“It’s not the result we want, from a process standpoint,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we did lots of good stuff. I think we need more net presence and we obviously need more results in terms of scoring goals.”

Kronwall gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with 1:35 left in the second period. His shot from the point deflected off Philadelphia defenseman Radko Gudas and tumbled over Neuvirth’s shoulder and into the net. It was Kronwall’s third goal of the season.

“(Forward Darren) Helm was a great net-front presence so the goalie didn’t see anything. We got a lucky bounce there,” Kronwall said.

Hakstol challenged the goal, claiming that Helm interfered with Neuvirth.

“Nobody really touched me. The puck never got to me,” Neuvirth said. “I lost it in the bodies and it bounced over my shoulder.”

Giroux tied the game 1-1, 4:24 into the third period on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Voracek, on the rush.

“We tried to keep our composure ... We were down a goal and kept on battling in the third,” Giroux said.

An apparent winning goal by Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere with 1.6 seconds left was waved off because right winger Wayne Simmonds, in front of Mrazek, jumped up and his rear end hit Mrazek in the head, knocking the goalie down.

Philadelphia was on the power play but Simmonds was called for goaltender interference and overtime began 3-on-3.

“It’s a fast game and a tough game to officiate,” Hakstol said. “A lot of things happen. All night long, we moved onto the next play.”

Detroit center Pavel Datsyuk hit the crossbar with a little under seven minutes left in the third period.

The Red Wings killed off a 1:36, 5-on-3 Flyers power play in the middle of the third period.

Mrazek made a difficult glove save on Flyers defenseman Mark Streit’s shot from the bottom of the left circle with 7:37 left in the period and Neuvirth stopped Riley Sheahan, who was in alone, with his glove seconds later.

Mrazek made a pad save on Simmonds’ tip attempt from just outside the crease 3:27 into the second period.

Philadelphia center Ryan White got a game misconduct 2:20 into the game from a match penalty from a five-minute elbowing major against Detroit forward Tomas Jurco after Jurco got off a shot from the right circle. White’s elbow caught Jurco in the face.

NOTES: Detroit RW Teemu Pulkkinen returned after missing 18 games with a dislocated shoulder. He replaced Joakim Andersson on the fourth line with C Luke Glendening and Tomas Jurco on left wing. ... Scratched for Philadelphia were C Jordan Weal and D Scott Manning. ... Andersson was a healthy scratch for the Red Wings along with D Alexey Marchchenko. ... G Michal Neuvirth started for the Flyers after G Steve Mason played Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss against the New York Rangers. ... It was Detroit’s first home game since completing a six-game road trip on which it went 5-1-0. ... The Red Wings last played at Joe Louis Arena on New Year’s Eve.