Flyers top Wings in OT for 9th straight win

DETROIT -- It was quite a weekend for Philadelphia Flyers center Brayden Schenn.

Schenn scored the overtime winner in the Flyers' 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at Joe Louis Arena for the team's ninth consecutive win.

The heroics came one day after Schenn scored a hat trick (all power-play goals) in Philadelphia's 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday. He has eight goals for the season.

Schenn's game-winner Sunday came 2:44 into OT when he skated in off the left wing, cut across the top of the crease, faked a backhand shot, took one more stride and slid a backhand shot behind Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard.

"They had a guy streaking so it was kind of all-in or nothing and Simmer (Wayne Simmonds, who intercepted Dylan Larkin's pass in the neutral zone) made a great play on the pass," Schenn said. "Just dropped it to Provie (defenseman Ivan Provorov) and he made a great play giving it back to me. Nice to get the win again and keep 'er going."

The Flyers are 18-10-3.

"Just we find a way to win the games, no matter what it is. Down two goals, three goals, we still come back and win that game," Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek said. "Last game we won because of the power play, today we won because of very good goalie. We are very confident going into the third periods, no matter what the score is. I think that makes a big difference."

Anthony Stolarz, making his second start of the season and his career, made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout.

"He's been amazing, very confident," Voracek said. "He made a couple huge saves, especially on the penalty kill in the third period. It's good for him and great game for us."

Said Stolarz: "It's exciting, that's for sure. I couldn't have drawn it up any better and when you're a kid dreaming of playing at Joe Louis Arena, it's something you can't even put into words. I'm excited, but I'm more excited to have the win streak going."

Howard made 34 saves for Detroit (13-12-4) in his first start since Nov. 23.

"It's not about being perfect out there. I don't think anyone can be perfect," Howard said. "It's about going out there and making saves and making timely saves. It's unfortunate that they were able to get one past me."

The Red Wings got their first point at home since Dec. 1. They have only 20 goals in their last 12 games at Joe Louis Arena, in which they are 2-7-3.

"I thought we did a lot of good things. The only thing that's missing is goals," Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg. "I thought we were playing good structure, forechecking well, playing good in our own end. Howie's (Howard) good again. The only thing we were missing is goals."

Howard stopped Pierre-Edouard Bellemare from the bottom inside edge of the right circle 1:53 into overtime.

Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet and Philadelphia's Michael Raffl both got fighting majors 8:03 into the third period. Ouellet got in far more punches and received the two minute-instigator penalty after Raffl made a blindside hit on Steve Ott.

Stolarz denied Andreas Athanasiou on a breakaway chance at 3:43 of the third period. Stolarz also poked the puck off Frans Nielsen's stick on a breakaway attempt 2:41 into the third period.

Howard stopped Jakub Voracek's backhand shot from the bottom of the right circle at 1:28 of the third period.

Stolarz made a big save on Tomas Jurco's rebound shot about 7:33 into the second period. Howard made an outstanding save on a one-on-one situation against Nick Cousins about 7:50 into the second period after Cousins stole the puck from Detroit's Riley Sheahan in the slot area.

Philadelphia outshot Detroit 10-5 in the first period and the Flyers blocked eight Red Wings shots in the opening period.

NOTES: Philadelphia D Shane Gostisbehere didn't play because of a hand injury suffered in Saturday's 4-2 win over Dallas. ... Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson missed his second game with back spasms. ... Flyers D Matt Read missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... The Red Wings were also without Darren Helm (upper body), Brendan Smith (lower body), Tyler Bertuzzi (ankle), Justin Abdelkader (lower body) due to injuries. ... Detroit fell to 2-7-3 is its past 12 at Joe Louis Arena. ... Flyers RW Jakub Voracek had 15 points (four goals and 11 assists) in his previous eight games before being held without a point Sunday.