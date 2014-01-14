Preview: Flyers at Sabres

After ending an 11-game road winless streak, the Buffalo Sabres return to the comforts of home on Tuesday to face the Philadelphia Flyers. Cody Hodgson highlighted a triumphant return to the ice by assisting on the team’s lone goal in regulation before netting the only tally of the shootout in a 2-1 victory over Washington on Sunday. Buffalo collected at least one point for the eighth straight home game (6-0-2) in a 2-1 shootout loss to Florida on Thursday.

Philadelphia followed a 7-1-0 stretch by dropping both of its contests over the weekend. Three first-period goals pretty much did the trick on Sunday as the Flyers suffered a 4-1 loss to the rival New York Rangers. Philadelphia bested Buffalo by the same score on Nov. 21 as Matt Read scored twice in the victory.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (23-19-4): Philadelphia returned promising winger Tye McGinn to Adirondack of the American Hockey League, possibly signifying that Read is ready to return to the lineup. Read has been sidelined with a concussion since New Year’s Eve, and general manager Paul Holmgren has been careful not to rush the young star back to action. Signed to a four-year, $14.5 million extension in September, Read has scored 10 goals and set up nine others in 39 games this season.

ABOUT THE SABRES (13-26-5): Hodgson’s heroics wouldn’t have come to fruition had it not been for Ryan Miller’s stunning stick save on Mikhail Grabovski with just over two minutes to play in regulation. The United States Olympic goaltender might need to have a few more of those up his sleeve when he plays the Flyers, against whom he faced 45 shots in the first meeting. Miller has been heating up, yielding just six goals on 132 shots over four games (3-1-0).

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo LW Ville Leino returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury on Sunday. The former Flyer assisted on D Tyler Myers’ goal in the previous meeting with the Flyers.

2. Philadelphia C Vincent Lecavalier collected his 500th assist during Sunday’s lopsided loss. He also scored in the first meeting with Buffalo.

3. After originally balking at the demotion, Sabres rookie C Mikhail Grigorenko agreed to report to the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Sabres 1, Flyers 0