Preview: Flyers at Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off consecutive shutout defeats and continue to fall farther out of the playoff chase, but they’ll get a close-up look at rock bottom when they visit the reeling Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Philadelphia has dropped three of four and put forth a lifeless effort in a 4-0 home loss to Vancouver on Thursday. “I don’t know why we stopped playing,” defenseman Mark Streit said. “There’s no reason with the team we have. ... I can’t explain it.”

The Flyers’ struggles pale in comparison to those of Buffalo, which is mired in a nine-game losing streak and is coming off a 7-0 drubbing by visiting Minnesota - the franchise’s most lopsided defeat since 1977. The Eastern Conference-worst Sabres have scored nine goals during the nine-game skid and haven’t won in regulation since Dec. 11. “I think we’re all embarrassed,” coach Ted Nolan said after Buffalo lost for the 13th time in 14 games (1-12-1).

7 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE FLYERS (17-21-7): With starting goaltender Steve Mason sidelined, Ray Emery made his first start in 12 days in Thursday’s loss and once again it turned out to be a cameo appearance as he was yanked after allowing three goals on nine shots. Unlike the Sabres, Philadelphia does possess offensive firepower, as evidenced by a 7-3 thrashing of Atlantic Conference leader Tampa Bay on Monday. Jakub Voracek, who leads the league with 52 points on 17 goals and 35 assists, is 10 points shy of matching his career high that he established last season.

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-28-3): Searching for answers to ignite a spark in his flat-lining squad, Nolan put Buffalo through a 40-minute hard skate during Friday’s practice. “It definitely makes you think,” center Zemgus Girgensons said. “Definitely, pain makes people think more. If I was a coach, I would’ve done the same thing.” Not surprisingly, the Sabres own the league’s worst power play with a success rate of 8.8 percent and have continued their struggles by converting on 2-of-24 during the nine-game skid while failing on their last 12 chances.

1. Flyers captain Claude Giroux has 22 points in 21 games against the Sabres.

2. Buffalo has been outscored 39-9 during the nine-game losing streak.

3. Emery is 3-8-0 with a 3.75 goals-against average in his last 12 games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Sabres 2