Preview: Flyers at Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers look to extend their season-high point streak to nine games when they vie for their fifth consecutive victory over the host Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Philadelphia, which has dropped two in a row during a 5-0-3 stretch, saw a two-goal lead evaporate in the third period and suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday. Wayne Simmonds collected two goals and an assist versus the Blue Jackets to extend his point streak to three games.

Buffalo, which has lost two straight and 17 of its last 19, is playing its first game since trading defenseman Tyler Myers and forward Drew Stafford to Winnipeg in a blockbuster deal while also sending Jhonas Enroth to Dallas. “I think we owe it to him,” coach Ted Nolan said of making Michal Neuvirth the unquestioned starter. “He’s paid his dues and unfortunately, maybe he would’ve had a bulk of the games if he didn’t get injured from the get-go, so we’re looking forward to what he has to offer, and he’s excited about it.” Zemgus Girgensons has recorded just four points (one goal, three assists) since scoring twice in the Sabres’ 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Jan. 17.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE FLYERS (23-22-10): The top line of captain Claude Giroux, fellow All-Star Jakub Voracek and Brayden Schenn isn’t earning rave reviews from coach Craig Berube. “They’re not playing the right way, for the most part,” Berube told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They’re not working together very well. ... To me, they have to work harder and they have to play a simpler game.” Ray Emery is likely in line to make his fourth straight start as he owns a 12-6-1 career record versus Buffalo.

ABOUT THE SABRES (16-36-3): Defenseman Zach Bogosian looks to make his debut with his new team against Philadelphia after participating in his first practice on Saturday. “It was good to be on the ice. I hadn’t skated or had a practice in three or four days with the travel,” Bogosian said. “It felt good to get out there. I‘m looking forward to getting things going (Sunday). It’s been a whirlwind, but I‘m happy things are going the way they are.” Bogosian likely will be paired with Andre Benoit should Josh Gorges (undisclosed) be unable to play versus The Flyers.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia LW Michael Raffl (upper body), who scored the game-winning goal in the first meeting, could return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 27.

2. Buffalo RW Chris Stewart is dealing with flu-like symptoms and is questionable to play on Sunday.

3. Flyers GM Ron Hextall noted that injured G Steve Mason could skate as early as late next week as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Flyers 2