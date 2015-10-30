Preview: Flyers at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are no longer the lowest-scoring team in the league, and converting more of their abundant chances is the next objective for the young squad. The Sabres look to continue their progress and post a second victory in four days over the Philadelphia Flyers when the Eastern Conference rivals meet in Buffalo on Friday.

The Sabres recorded a season-high 53 shots on goal - the sixth time in the last eight games they have had at least 30 - in a 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday after edging the Flyers 4-3 in overtime 48 hours earlier. Philadelphia gave up 40 shots in the loss to Buffalo and followed that with a 4-1 defeat at home against New Jersey on Thursday. Michal Neuvirth is expected to be in net for Friday’s contest after Steve Mason started the last three for the Flyers. Philadelphia must improve on the penalty kill, which has allowed five goals in the last four games and nine overall this season – one shy of the league high.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (4-3-2): Philadelphia, which starts a five-game road trip in Buffalo that continues on to Western Canada, could get back center Sean Couturier from a concussion that has sidelined him for three contests. The Flyers still are waiting for production from Jakub Voracek, who has managed just three assists in nine games after posting 22 goals and 81 points in 82 contests last season. Brayden Schenn and defenseman Mark Streit lead the team with six points apiece while captain Claude Giroux has five.

ABOUT THE SABRES (3-7-0): Buffalo is averaging 2.2 goals and 33.6 shots - second in the league behind the Flyers (34.1) - after finishing the 2014-15 campaign at 1.87 and 24.2, respectively. Newcomer Ryan O’Reilly has keyed the offense with 10 points while second-overall draft pick Jack Eichel has matched him with three goals but owns a minus-7 rating. Tyler Ennis (three goals, two assists) sat out Thursday’s contest with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. After Buffalo G Chad Johnson made 25 saves on Thursday, rookie Linus Ullmark could make his second career start against the Flyers.

2. Phialdelphia C Vincent Lecavalier notched an assist and logged 7:16 of ice time in his season debut Thursday after being a healthy scratch for the team’s first eight games.

3. The Sabres are converting at 23.7 percent on the power play to place in the top 10 but are last in the NHL on the penalty kill (66.7 percent).

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Sabres 2