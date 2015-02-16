(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in Para 4 and Game Notebook.)

Flyers 2, Sabres 1: Michael Raffl scored the go-ahead goal with 7:15 remaining in the third period as visiting Philadelphia improved to 6-0-3 in its last nine contests.

Matt Read also tallied to extend his point streak to a season-high four games for the Flyers, who defeated Buffalo for the fifth straight time and moved within five points of Boston for the final wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds notched an assist to increase his point streak to four games and Ray Emery finished with 21 saves to record his first road victory since a 5-2 win over Minnesota on Dec. 23.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov scored during a 5-on-3 advantage for the Sabres, who have dropped three in a row and 22 of their last 25 (3-21-1). Michal Neuvirth turned aside 28 shots in suffering his 10th straight loss.

After missing the previous seven games due to pneumonia, Raffl made his presence felt by skating out from behind the net and surprising Neuvirth to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. The Austrian’s goal was his 13th of the season and second game-winning tally versus Buffalo this campaign.

The Flyers scored the first goal for the seventh straight contest as Read deftly deflected Simmonds’ shot from the point past Neuvirth 3:19 into the first period. Chris VandeVelde nearly doubled the lead in the middle session but was denied on a breakaway while his team was on a 5-on-3 disadvantage, and Zadorov’s one-timer from above the right faceoff circle beat Emery moments later to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flyers recorded their first nine-game point streak since posting a 5-0-4 record from March 8-26, 2011. ... Read has recorded two goals and two assists during his point streak. ... Buffalo D Zach Bogosian blasted VandeVelde into the boards late in the first period as one of his team-high 11 hits while playing in his first game since being acquired from Winnipeg in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday. ... Philadelphia D Braydon Coburn (foot) returned after being sidelined for 12 games.